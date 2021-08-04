State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

