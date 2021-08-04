State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 17,062 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

