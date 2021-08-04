State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 31,494 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Crane worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CR stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

