State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,767 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

