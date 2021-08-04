State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $89,303,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.