State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,362 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

VNO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

