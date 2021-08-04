State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,819 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

