State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 65,914 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Hormel Foods by 83.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

