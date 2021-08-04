State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,814 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $189.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

