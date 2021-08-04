State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.01 Million in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGOU opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

