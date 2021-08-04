State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

