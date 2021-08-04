State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,579 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

STT stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

