Status Price Up 14% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $277.12 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

