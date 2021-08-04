Stealth (XST) 1-Day Volume Tops $192.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Stealth has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 136.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,761,423 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

