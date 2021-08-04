Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

