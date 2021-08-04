Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 453,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.06. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

