Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.76.

Shares of SJ traded down C$2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 413,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

