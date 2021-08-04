Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.76.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.27. 413,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.06. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.