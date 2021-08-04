Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,615. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.06. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6075651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.