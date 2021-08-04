Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.76.

Stella-Jones stock traded down C$2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.00. 559,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$41.89 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

