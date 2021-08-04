Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.76.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$2.43 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.27. 413,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$41.89 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.06.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.