Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 212,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,798. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $212,985,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.