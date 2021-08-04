Stellantis’ (STLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 3,971,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,870,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

