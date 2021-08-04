Stellar (XLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $457.26 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and approximately $457.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,938 coins and its circulating supply is 23,404,278,576 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.