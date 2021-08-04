Stem (STEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Get Stem alerts:

NYSE STEM opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.