Step Finance Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $715,826.78 and $256,403.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

