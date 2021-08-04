Stephens Lowers Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Equal Weight

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

