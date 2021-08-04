Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.13

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 11720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.