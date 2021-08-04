Steve Tutewohl Sells 25,030 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Steve Tutewohl sold 200 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,400.00.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 642,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

