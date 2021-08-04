Steven A. Michaels Acquires 7,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 614,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
