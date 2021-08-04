Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven R. Boal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 20,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

