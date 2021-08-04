SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $508.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 4464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £671.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

