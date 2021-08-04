Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 898 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $281.85. 16,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

