Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. 845,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The firm has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

