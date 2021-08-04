Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,686. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.