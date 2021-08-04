Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 4th (ACGBY, CBD, CTXS, EEFT, IRBT, SIEGY, SIOX, SJ, SKFRY, SKT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 4th:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citrix’s second-quarter performance was affected by ongoing transition to subscription-based model. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings lagged estimates by 6.90% and declined 74.5% year over year in second-quarter 2021. It is facing headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, especially related to semiconductor chips as well as suffering from high raw material and transportation costs. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings (non-GAAP) projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company’s solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the business from online platforms and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial.”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

