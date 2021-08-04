Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 4th (BKNIY, BNFT, BOSSY, BRKL, BRMK, BSVN, BTRS, BWXT, BYPLF, CABGY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 4th:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

