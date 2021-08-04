Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 4th (KRA, KRG, LIQT, LIVN, LXU, MEIP, MIXT, MOR, MPW, MSM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 4th:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

