Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,179% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 2,942,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

REDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

