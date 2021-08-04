Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,616% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

