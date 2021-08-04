Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,724% compared to the average volume of 261 call options.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 687,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $859.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

