Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,724% compared to the average volume of 261 call options.
TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TVTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 687,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $859.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
