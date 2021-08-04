Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical volume of 145 put options.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock valued at $424,334,197. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

