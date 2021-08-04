Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunoco Call Options (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the average daily volume of 682 call options.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 498,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sunoco by 655.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

