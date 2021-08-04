Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.03 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

