Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.03 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.
NYSE SRI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
