Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,688. The company has a market cap of $751.87 million, a PE ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.