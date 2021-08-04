StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,682. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.