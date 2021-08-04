STORE Capital (STOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY21 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.900-1.960 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STOR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

