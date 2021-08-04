Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.08

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $311.47 million and approximately $103.63 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,713,587 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

