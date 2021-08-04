Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.