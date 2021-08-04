Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

